SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Emergency crews are responding to a grass fire in Salt Lake City Wednesday evening.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire is located at 1700 South 900 West.

Working Grass Fire 1700 South 900 West pic.twitter.com/p1Sso7Zkfq — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) June 9, 2021

1700 South is currently closed in both directions as crews respond to the fire.

No further information has been released.

