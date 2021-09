MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Murray Fire Department is on the scene of a gas leak in Murray Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the gas leak is in the area of 4400 South 500 West.

Crews are on scene fixing the leak but traffic is being diverted for drivers heading northbound on 500 West at Century.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes until the leak is repaired.

