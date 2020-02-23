Crews respond to garage fire in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Weber Fire District, Roy Fire Department, and Weber Sheriff’s Office responded to a garage fire on Saturday around 5:12 p.m., according to David Reed, Fire Marshall of the Weber Fire District.

The fire occurred at 4795 W 3350 S in West Haven, Utah. When crews arrived, they found the homeowner and a neighbor removing items from the garage. The crews extinguished the objects on fire.

No one was harmed in the fire, though there was some fire damage to the garage walls which was estimated to cost about $10,000 in repairs. Officials believe the fire started due to gas and other cleaning material-soaked rags which were being stored in the small garage.

Officials warn that under the proper conditions, motor oil and gas can heat and cause a fire. They advised storing rags in a metal can with a lid.

