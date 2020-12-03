Crews respond to fuel leak from a Utah Valley Hospital into Provo river

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) — Crews responded to the Intermountain Utah-Valley Outpatient Center to investigate a fuel leak that made its way into the Provo River Thursday evening.

Officials with Provo Fire and Rescue say that they do not believe the leak has affected the hospital’s water supply.

According to a tweet sent out by Provo Fire Rescue., crews responded to the emergency fuel leak at the center located in the area of Cougar Blvd. and 300 West in Provo.

Crews with Provo Fire and Rescue are working with public utilities to determine the cause of the fuel leak.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

MORE NEWS: