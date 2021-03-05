Crews respond to commercial fire in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm commerical fire in Salt Lake City on Friday evening.

SLCFD responded to a commercial building is located at 2866 West Andrew Ave just after 7 p.m.

According to Captain Anthony Burton with SLCFD, when crews arrived on scene, they found a commercial vehicle on fire inside the building.

The West Valley City Fire Department was called in to assist in battling the fire. Approximately 40-50 firefighters are on the scene of the fire, according to Capt. Burton.

Crews did not find anyone inside of the building after their initial search of the building.

Officials are asking everyone to stay off of Andrew Ave. as crews work to get the fire under control

The cause of the fire is still under investigation