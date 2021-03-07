Crews respond to bush fire near ‘Y’ trailhead, Saturday

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Officers rush to the scene of a bushfire in Provo, Saturday.

On March 6, the Provo Fire Department was dispatched to the ‘Y’ trailhead on reports of a fire around 7:04 p.m.

Upon arrival crews say they discovered the bushfire to actually be an abandoned bonfire.

It was quickly doused.

The Provo Fire Department is now reminding the public, that campfires in watershed areas are restricted and should be avoided.

“Please remember that campfires in Provo’s watershed areas are illegal and subject to a $1,000 fine,” they warn. “Let’s Protect Provo!”

It is unknown who started the bonfire. There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire.