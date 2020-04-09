Crews respond to brushfire in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Crews worked to put out a grass fire in South Jordan Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported off of the freeway near 11400 South, closer to 11200 South 700 West.
Officials say about five acres burned.
No word on the cause. Updates to the story will be posted as more information becomes available.
