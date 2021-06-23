Crews respond to brush fire near Provo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Provo Fire and Rescue

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire near Orem Wednesday afternoon.

According to Provo Fire and Rescue, the fire is located in the area of 400 N. River Park Dr.

The fires reportedly started after a lawn mower hit a rock, setting off sparks that ignited the brush.

The fire burned approximately 1 acre but has now been contained, officials said.

The Orem Fire Department is currently on scene battling the fire, protecting homes along Palisades Drive in Orem.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files