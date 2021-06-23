Crews respond to brush fire near Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire near Orem Wednesday afternoon.

According to Provo Fire and Rescue, the fire is located in the area of 400 N. River Park Dr.

The fires reportedly started after a lawn mower hit a rock, setting off sparks that ignited the brush.

The fire burned approximately 1 acre but has now been contained, officials said.

The Orem Fire Department is currently on scene battling the fire, protecting homes along Palisades Drive in Orem.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.