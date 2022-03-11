HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An elderly woman was rescued after crashing a snowmobile into a tree on Thursday.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue says the incident happened near Strawberry Reservoir in the Daniels Summit Loop area.

Rescue crews say a 78-year-old woman was snowmobiling when she crashed into a tree. The woman’s snowmobile was found completely overturned after crashing into the tree.

(Courtesy of Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

Officials say the extent of her injuries required medical helicopter transportation.

The rescue mission took around two hours. Agencies responding to the incident included Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Wasatch County Fire and EMS.