WASATCH COUNTY (ABC4) – As snowstorms blanketed parts of Utah on Monday night, some drivers were not prepared for the dangers of wintry conditions.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue teams were dispatched into the snowstorm last night to rescue a trapped SUV stuck near Snake Creek.

Rescue crews say the vehicle was attempting to travel up a snowmobile trail when it was overwhelmed by the snowfall.

(Courtesy of Wasatch County Search and Rescue)

Rescue crews were left scratching their heads at the decision, posting their thoughts on Facebook saying, “Why? Do people continue to take their SUV up snowmobile trails!”

Officials say the SUV was discovered disabled, several miles up a snowmobile trail. The vehicle was bombarded with wind forces and heavy snowfall during the incident.

As wintry weather continues making roads slick and dangerous for commuters, highway officials are asking drivers to avoid travel when possible. If driving is necessary, authorities are asking to public to slow down and allow more time to arrive at a destination.