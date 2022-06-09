SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued two seriously injured people who were stranded in two different locations on Tuesday night.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue says the first incident involved a mountain biker who was injured after a crash around 6:30 p.m. The biker was discovered about one mile up from the Yellow Fork Trailhead in Herriman.

When paramedics arrived, the injured biker was stabilized before being transported to an ambulance for injury treatment.

Officials say the second incident was reported an hour and a half later. Crews were notified of a fallen hiker located at Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)



Authorities say the hiker had fallen “a considerable distance” before landing in a small pool area located halfway up the falls. The impact left the hiker seriously injured.

Several rescue teams were deployed using high-angle rope rescue gear. The crew rappelled to the hiker’s location before lowering them down to safety.

“Other teams built rope systems needed for lowering two rescuers and the patient to the ground,” authorities say.

The hiker was later transported to an ambulance for injury treatment. All search and rescue crews were off the mountain by 12:30 a.m.