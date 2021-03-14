Crews rescue lost hiker out of Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews rush to the rescue as an out-of-town hiker displaces himself in North Ogden, Sunday.

On March 14, Weber County Search & Rescue along with North View Fire were dispatched to the east bench area of North Ogden.

According to officials, a 35-year-old man called 911 when he became lost in the One Horse Canyon area. The man was visiting from out of town and went for a morning hike on the Bonneville Shoreline Trail.

Rescue crews say the man embarked on the hike late into the afternoon and then wandered off trail.

According to a press release, after the man wandered off the trail, he then could not find his way back due to the very thick brush and scrub oak.

Officials share that the Utah Climb and Drone Team responded and were able to locate the man quickly.

“The male was assisted back to the trail and given a ride down to Mountain Road where he was evaluated and released by North View Fire with no major injuries,” informs the team.