SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews rescued an injured hiker who was stranded in White Pine Lake on June 30.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR) says the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

The victim sustained a lower leg injury while hiking with a group of friends. Two rescue teams were deployed riding a side-by-side UTV and a few other ATVs.

Officials say White Pine Lake is one of the few areas where crews are able to use motorized vehicles to access injured patients.

Even so, it was not all smooth sailing. While traveling to the injured hiker, crews were blocked by a large tree along the pathway which was eventually removed using a winch. As crews made their way, deep snow completely blocked off the last half mile of the road leading to the hiker’s location.

After navigating the rocky, frosty terrain, crews eventually reached the hiker and began rescue efforts.

Crews had to navigate boulder fields and snowy, icy slopes while using rope rescue gear. All parties were able to descend the mountain safely.

As the summer months see hikers and outdoor recreationers tackle the wilderness, officials continue urging the importance of taking appropriate safety measures.

“We’ve just started the busiest weekend of the summer and actually responded to a call while writing this report,” crews say. “Please be safe out there, have a good plan, and take all necessary items into the backcountry.”