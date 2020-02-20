Crews rescue injured skier near Spanish Fork Peak

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A 40-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after he was injured while skiing prompting a search and rescue operation.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the man was skiing when he hit a tree, suffered a head injury and became stranded in the mountains above Mapleton.

Search and rescue crews worked to get the injured skier down an area below Spanish Fork Peak, but the 7,500-foot elevation, frigid temperatures, and darkness complicated the rescue.

Deputies announced shortly after 9 p.m. that the skier had been taken off the mountain and was on the way Utah Valley Hosptial in Provo.

The man’s exact condition is not clear, but deputies said he sustained a serious head and other injuries.

