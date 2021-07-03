Crews rescue injured hiker in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are attempting to rescue an injured hiker at the White Pine Trail Head in Little Cottonwood Canyon, Saturday.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, multiple agencies are on scene such as the Little Cottonwood St-113, Unified Police Department and the Salt Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue team.

“It’s a VERY busy weekend in the canyon, please make good choices and understand many people will be working through the holiday to ensure your safety,” the Unified Fire Authority reminds.

It is unknown at this time, what the current condition of the hiker is.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

