DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued an injured hiker after she suffered a leg fracture in Davis County on Thursday.

Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue says the 40-year-old woman was hiking the Deuel Creek trailhead in Centerville when she fractured her leg during the hike.

(Courtesy of Davis County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue)

Officials say nearby good samaritans hiked down from her location to call for emergency help. When rescue crews arrived, a helicopter was dispatched to safely lift and remove the woman from her location.

She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and injury treatment.

Search and rescue crews were assisted by the South Davis Metro Fire Department.