DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued an injured hiker after she suffered a leg fracture in Davis County on Thursday.
Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue says the 40-year-old woman was hiking the Deuel Creek trailhead in Centerville when she fractured her leg during the hike.
Officials say nearby good samaritans hiked down from her location to call for emergency help. When rescue crews arrived, a helicopter was dispatched to safely lift and remove the woman from her location.
She was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and injury treatment.
Search and rescue crews were assisted by the South Davis Metro Fire Department.