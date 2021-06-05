Crews rescue injured climber at Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Crews were dispatched to a rescue mission out of Little Cottonwood Canyon Saturday morning.

On June 5, the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was dispatched to Little Cottonwood Canyon at 10:25 a.m. for reports of a climber with a broken ankle.

According to the team, the climber and his partner were on a route called Jesus or Jeopardy on a wall called the Egg in Little Cottonwood Canyon. As the duo attempted climb, one of them took a lead fall near one of the upper bolts and hit a small ledge breaking his ankle.

Crews say after his partner lowered him and they called for help. When search and rescue members arrived on scene, crews splinted the break.

“SAR members then set up a lower system for the last 100 feet off the wall to the climber’s trail. The patient was then packaged and the team used a litter and wheel to get him back to the main parking area,” shares the rescue crew.

According to officials, all members got off the mountain just before 1:30 p.m.