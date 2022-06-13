BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued a fallen hiker who was stranded in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Sunday.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR) says the incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Moss Ledge Waterfall area.

Rescue crews received reports that a hiker had fallen an unknown distance down a scree field. 

Teams were deployed along the Moss Ledge trailhead equipped with ropes, anchoring and extrication equipment to rescue the hiker.

Rescue crews utilized a series of rope systems to lower the hiker down the scree field and the waterfall to safety. Officials were able to transport the injured hiker to a local hospital by Unified Fire Authority. 

Crews were all safely off the mountain by 5 p.m. that day.