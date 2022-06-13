BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued a fallen hiker who was stranded in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Sunday.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR) says the incident happened around 3 p.m. near the Moss Ledge Waterfall area.

Rescue crews received reports that a hiker had fallen an unknown distance down a scree field.

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

(Courtesy of SLCOSAR)

Teams were deployed along the Moss Ledge trailhead equipped with ropes, anchoring and extrication equipment to rescue the hiker.

Rescue crews utilized a series of rope systems to lower the hiker down the scree field and the waterfall to safety. Officials were able to transport the injured hiker to a local hospital by Unified Fire Authority.

Crews were all safely off the mountain by 5 p.m. that day.