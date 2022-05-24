SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued a fallen climber trapped in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday.

Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR) says the incident happened in the crags near the Dogwood/Ledgemere area inside Big Cottonwood Canyon around 7:50 p.m.

Rescue crews say the climber had fallen over 20 feet or more while rappelling off the end of their rope.

(Courtesy of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue)

Multiple teams were deployed to rescue the fallen climber. Officials were able to safely carry them out of the trail before transporting them to a local hospital for injury treatment.

Officials say all rescue teams were off the mountain by 9:30 p.m.

“Climbing accidents can be stressful, emotionally taxing, and difficult to recover from, in any capacity (as a witness, family member, or victim),” says SLCOSAR. “The American Alpine Club offers complimentary counseling services to anyone experiencing emotional hardship from a traumatic outdoor incident. More information can be found on their website, under the mental health directory tab here.”