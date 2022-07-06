MORGAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Morgan County that trapped the driver inside on Wednesday morning.

Morgan County Fire & EMS says the incident happened near the top of Big Mountain on Highway 65.

Authorities say the driver struggled to navigate a sharp turn in the road which caused the car to lose control and roll over several times. The vehicle eventually landed in the trees and brush beneath the roadway.

Crews say the vehicle landed on its side and the driver was able to escape by kicking a hole through the front windshield and crawling out to safety.

(Courtesy of Morgan County Fire & EMS)

Authorities received calls from campers after they heard the driver crying out for help nearby.

Officials note the vehicle was found in a “very remote area of Morgan County with little traffic at night.”

“Lucky for this driver, a campsite near the accident was occupied,” officials say.

Both fire and emergency medical crews arrived at the scene and the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.