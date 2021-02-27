Crews rescue fisherman near the Provo River, Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Crews rushed to the Provo River to help a fisherman, Thursday.

On February 25, Wasatch County Search and Rescue was dispatched to the Provo River below the Jordanelle Reservoir on reports for a fisherman with a possible leg injury around 1:59 p.m.

According to official reports, once crews arrived, a snowbulance was issued and the fisherman was then extracted.

Officers say after the fisherman was extracted, it is believed he possibly was suffering from a leg fracture.

The Fisherman’s condition remains unknown at this time.

ABC4 will update as more develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts