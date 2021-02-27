Crews rescue fisherman near the Provo River, Thursday

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Crews rushed to the Provo River to help a fisherman, Thursday.

On February 25, Wasatch County Search and Rescue was dispatched to the Provo River below the Jordanelle Reservoir on reports for a fisherman with a possible leg injury around 1:59 p.m.

According to official reports, once crews arrived, a snowbulance was issued and the fisherman was then extracted.

Officers say after the fisherman was extracted, it is believed he possibly was suffering from a leg fracture.

The Fisherman’s condition remains unknown at this time.

ABC4 will update as more develops.