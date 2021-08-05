Crews recover car from Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies were able to pull a car from Pineview Reservoir Thursday afternoon.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a car in the water near 5500 E. on SR-39.

Search and Rescue divers then got into the water and thankfully did not find anyone inside.

These photos show the vehicle shortly after it was pulled from the water.

Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say the vehicle, which was reported stolen back in 2017, appears to have been in the water for a long period of time.