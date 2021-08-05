Crews recover car from Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies were able to pull a car from Pineview Reservoir Thursday afternoon.
According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a car in the water near 5500 E. on SR-39.
Search and Rescue divers then got into the water and thankfully did not find anyone inside.
These photos show the vehicle shortly after it was pulled from the water.
Officials say the vehicle, which was reported stolen back in 2017, appears to have been in the water for a long period of time.