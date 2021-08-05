Crews recover car from Pineview Reservoir

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff’s Office

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies were able to pull a car from Pineview Reservoir Thursday afternoon.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a car in the water near 5500 E. on SR-39.

Search and Rescue divers then got into the water and thankfully did not find anyone inside.

These photos show the vehicle shortly after it was pulled from the water.

  • Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff’s Office
  • Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say the vehicle, which was reported stolen back in 2017, appears to have been in the water for a long period of time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files