Crews recover body of woman who fell at least 50 feet at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Crews have recovered the body of a 26-year-old woman who fell 50 to 80 feet in Mystery Canyon at Zion National Park.

According to a press release issued by Zion National Park, rangers recovered the body Sunday night. Authorities say on Saturday afternoon, a search and rescue was initiated based upon a report from park visitors, that they found a lone female canyoneer had fallen 50 to 80 feet in Mystery Canyon.

According to the preliminary investigation, the female was canyoneering in Mystery Canyon and sustained injures consistent with a “high elevation fall.”

A rescue helicopter was unable to extricate the woman due to the steep, narrow canyon walls but park medics were able to reach her shortly before she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident continues to be under investigation by the National Park Service, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency.