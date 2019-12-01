Crews quickly extinguish kitchen fire in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Fire crews in Kaysville were able to quickly extinguish a kitchen fire Saturday evening.

Those living in the home near 680 North are now back inside the home thanks to the quick work of firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

