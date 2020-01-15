Crews put out garage fire in Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A fire that started in the garage spread through most of a Harrisville home Wednesday morning.

The home is located near 300 West 2400 North.

Dave Wade, Fire Chief North View Fire District said the homeowners smelled smoke about ten minutes after they were working in the garage.

“They opened the door to the garage, saw the smoke, shut the door and got out of the house and called us,” Chief Wade said.

All of the people in the home made it out and crews were able to get the pets in the home out safely as well.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

