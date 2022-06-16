WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews pulled a drowning woman out of Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday night.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a drowning near the area of North Arm Trailhead at Pineview Reservoir around 10 p.m.

Authorities say the victim’s friend said he lost sight of her after she had fallen off her paddle board.

When marine patrol arrived, they searched the area and eventually found the woman in the water “barely hanging on to the paddle board.” Officials say a storm had moved into the area and strong winds continued pushing the woman further away from the shoreline’s safety.

After pulling the woman out of the water, crews say she was not wearing a life jacket and was underdressed for the weather at the time. She was treated for mild hypothermia by rescue crews.

Officials say this incident should be a warning lesson as it “could have been much worse.” Deputies say this incident marks the second rescue reported at Pineview this week involving no life jackets and unpredictable weather conditions.

“When recreating around Pineview we recommend to come prepared,” authorities urge. “Check the weather conditions as it could change quickly. Dress appropriately for the activity. Utah law states everyone must have a life jacket on their paddle boards in case of emergencies. Children 13 and younger must wear a life jacket at all times while on a paddle board. These simple rules could save your life.”