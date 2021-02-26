Crews prepare for possible avalanche danger, roads closed for mitigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are preparing for possible avalanche danger ahead of a snowy weekend, Friday.

On Feb. 26, UDOT Cottonwood Canyons shares that SR210 will be closed off to drivers as crews begin to effort avalanche mitigation.

According to officials, uphill traffic will close at the mouth of the canyon around 12:30 a.m., while downhill traffic will close at Snowbird Entry 1/Gate C around 1 a.m.

The estimated time for the roads to reopen is 8 a.m.

Avalanches are one of the most terrifying events in nature. The snow, sometimes silent and sometimes roaring with rushing air and cracking trees, can bring new levels of primal fear, let alone the death and destruction they can leave behind.

With Utah’s canyons being favorites for recreation, avalanche danger is deadly in the winter. For example, the road in Little Cottonwood Canyon, 57% of the 9 miles, are in avalanche runout zones.

That’s why crews work constantly on avalanche mitigation.

Utah, specifically Little Cottonwood Canyon, is the birthplace of avalanche forecasting and mitigation in North America.

According to recent weather reports, a very rare snow squall warning has been issued for Twin Falls and Burley, Idaho. That very squall is then anticipated to shift into Northern Utah and then down the Wasatch Front.

LCC backcountry closure 10pm tonight 2/26/21. All terrain north of Little Cottonwood Creek from Gate B to Grizzly Gulch. Extends 100 feet over Twin Lakes Pass, and 1000 meters into Big Cottonwood. Estimated opening 8am 2/27/21 pic.twitter.com/lKQOAUgfNk — UDOT Avalanche (@UDOTavy) February 26, 2021

According to ABC4 Meteorologist Adam Carroll, a cold front will bring snow to the mountains and to the lower valleys. “Be prepared for winter driving conditions,” he states. “As we enter the weekend, we will see a widespread of snow breakout from eastern Nevada all the way to northern Utah and even portions of central Utah.”

The greatest threat of road snow along the Wasatch Front will be in northern Salt Lake City and on the benches, informs UDOT Traffic.

UDOT advises everyone to use caution while to traveling on the road.