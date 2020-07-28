Crews fully contain Tank Fire in Southern Utah

UPDATE: 6:35 P.M The fire is now 100% and mapped at 29 acres.

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are working to battle a new fire near Leeds in Southern Utah.

According to Utah Fire info, the fire being called the Tank Fire is burning near mile marker 27 on Interstate 15.

Currently the fire is estimated at 20-25 acres, there are no threats to structures at this time.

Officials say the fire was lightening-caused.