Crews on scene of ‘major incident’ near Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities in Bountiful are asking for the community to avoid “a major incident” on Friday.

Bountiful Police say they are working with South Davis Metro Fire on a house fire at the east end of 1800 South.

“Please do not drive through the area to try and get a look,” Bountiful Police say. “You won’t get close enough to see anything and you’ll just be in the way. Please allow room for resource to move in and out of the area.”

Courtesy Bountiful Police

Courtesy Bountiful Police

In photos shared by Bountiful Police, seen above, smoke can be seen rising from behind a tree line near Mapple Hoolow Way.

Numerous emergency units can be seen on scene.

ABC4 is working to gather additional information.