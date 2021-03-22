Crews on scene of crash on soutbound I-15

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Soutbound I-15.

The Utah Highway Patrol says they are investigating a “critical injury crash” involving one vehicle on soutbound I–15 at 12300 South.

Troopers are on scene of a critical injury crash involving a single vehicle on SB I-15 12300 South. Three right lanes are blocked while we investigate, we expect the lanes to be open within 3 hours. Traffic is getting through in the left lanes. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) March 23, 2021

UHP says the three right lanes are blocked while troopers investigate the crash. Traffic is getting through in the left lanes of southbound I-15.

The lanes are expected to be closed for the next 3 hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.