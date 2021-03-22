Crews on scene of crash on soutbound I-15

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Soutbound I-15.
The Utah Highway Patrol says they are investigating a “critical injury crash” involving one vehicle on soutbound I–15 at 12300 South.
UHP says the three right lanes are blocked while troopers investigate the crash. Traffic is getting through in the left lanes of southbound I-15.
The lanes are expected to be closed for the next 3 hours.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.