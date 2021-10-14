Crews knock down fire at Salt Lake City auto repair shop

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish a fire at an auto repair shop early Thursday morning.

While on patrol near 79 South 900 West, Salt Lake City Police found a fire at Aztec Auto Repair.

Officers quickly dispatched Salt Lake City Fire crews to the scene.

Once they arrived, fire crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze, preventing further damage to the building.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional details are available at this time.

