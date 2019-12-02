Suspect in ‘Friendsgiving’ shooting found dead

UPDATE: The body found in South Jordan on Monday has been identified as the suspect involved in shooting three of his friends last Thursday at a “Friendsgiving” dinner.

Police have not released his name, however those close to him have identified him as Joshua Garcia-Perez, 26.

Sgt. Matt Pennington, South Jordan Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide but would not release any further details.

Details of his death have not been released or how long Garcia-Perez body has been there.

A background check on Garcia-Perez, shows he was convicted of fleeing from police in 2017 and has misdemeanor drug possession and assault in both 2012-2015.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- The South Jordan Police Department is investigating a body found in a field in the Daybreak neighborhood.

Police say just before 8 a.m. construction workers found the body on a large construction site located near Kitty Hawk Road and Lake Avenue.

The name and age of the body have not been released, and the cause of death is under investigation.

Investigators are unsure how long the body had been outside before construction workers called police.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the construction site.

Police say investigators are faced with some challenges, such as a large crime scene and cold weather that could make it difficult to preserve evidence.

“It can play both ways; obviously when a part is diseased the extreme hots and the extreme colds can alter your timeline a little bit when trying to figure out the exact time of death, but that’s when the medical our officers work with the medical examiners office for all that information,” South Jordan Police Sergeant Sam Winkler said.

Police say there isn’t an ongoing threat to the community.

“I run up here every day… it’s a quiet neighborhood I wouldn’t think anything like this would happen,” Resident Kristin Osmond said

If you have any information you are asked to call South Jodan Police dispatch at 801-840-4000.

