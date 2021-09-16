UPDATE: Early morning fire damages Harrisville bar

THURSDAY 9/16/2021 9:23 a.m.

HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A bar in Weber County fell victim to an early morning fire Thursday.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at Triple Peaks Sports Grill, formerly known as Sargent’s The Ranch Inn. This comes just days after new ownership took over, according to a post on the business’s Facebook page. Triple Peaks was preparing to host its first-ever brunch on Sunday.

According to a Thursday morning post, numerous agencies responded to the blaze.

“We are extremely grateful for our first responders in working diligently to keep this fire contained as much as possible,” the post reads. “Please stay tuned as we figure out what our next steps will be for the next few days. We are absolutely crushed, but we will find a way to continue working on our dream of creating a great establishment for our fantastic customers.”

They shared these photos of firefighters on scene.

Firefighters respond to blaze at Triple Peaks Sports Grill – formerly known as Sargent’s The Ranch – in Harrisville, Utah. (Triple Peaks Sports Grill)

THURSDAY 9/16/2021 6:24 a.m.

HARRISVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are battling a fire in Weber County this morning.

The fire broke out near US 89 between 2700 North in Pleasant View and Harrisville.

Smoke can be seen billowing into the sky on the Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras in the video player above.

US 89 is closed in both directions at milepost 420 near W 2700 North and 750 W Street. Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area and to use an alternate route.

ABC4 will update this story as more details become available.