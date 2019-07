BOX ELDER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Authorities are investigating a fire in western Box Elder County Wednesday.

The fire sparked along SR-30 near the Utah/Nevada border.

Box Elder County officials said the fire has burned around 100 acres and is 75% contained.

SR-30 is open but at one point Wednesday, the fire forced the closure of the roadway in both directions.

Fire affecting roadway

Both Directions SR 30 at MP 2 (2 Mi E of UT NV border) Box Elder Co.

Use an alternate route

Est. Clearance Time: 7/25/2019 1:00 AM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) July 24, 2019

The Bureau of Land Management is taking over firefighting operations.

