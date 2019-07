BLUFFDALE (ABC4 News) – Unified Fire Authority crews responded to fire near an NSA data center and Camp Williams Monday evening.

The fire is believed to be about 10 acres in size.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze and tended to hot spots in the area.

Courtesy: Jessica Richardson

Courtesy: Jessica Richardson

Courtesy: Jessica Richardson

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.