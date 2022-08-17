WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities extricated a sunken truck from a reservoir after an accident in Weber County on Tuesday.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was found submerged in Pineview Reservoir near the area of 5103 E SR-39 by Huntsville.

The crash was reported around 8:49 a.m., prompting multiple agencies to respond including the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Weber Fire District.

Eyewitnesses say the driver of the truck was able to escape the sinking vehicle before it fully submerged.

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say the truck driver had left the roadway for some reason when it drove off into the reservoir area.

Crews from Weber County Marine Patrol and Weber County Search and Rescue Dive Team assisted UHP in extricating the vehicle from the reservoir.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the accident.