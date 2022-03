DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews responded to a fire at an oil well in Duchesne County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, the well location was damaged, but thanks to the quick work of deputies and firefighters, no other property was damaged.

This photo taken at the scene shows the flames sending a thick plume of black smoke into the air.

Courtesy: Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the smoke could be seen for miles before firefighters arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported.