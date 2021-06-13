Crews continue to work 3-alarm fire in Salt Lake City, one reported firefighter injury

Local News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews have been battling a large commercial fire for several hours in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Firefighters responded to the large fire, Sunday morning at 2:00 a.m. at 1110 E Ashton Ave.

When they arrived, crews were met with a fully involved structure.

Evacuations from an adjacent apartment led to 6 families being displaced.

60 firefighters worked through the night to battle the flames.

SLC Fire said one firefight sustained an injury.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation and an estimate of damages have not been determined.

ABC4 will update the story as more details are released.

