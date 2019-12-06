Crews clean rockslide up in American Fork Canyon

A minor rockslide caused some delays up American Fork Canyon Friday morning.

Officials say the slide was on SR-144 which is the road split near the top of the canyon, just west of Tibble Fork Reservoir.

Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation worked to clear the road of the rocks, but drivers were able to navigate around them during the cleanup.

UDOT mountain crews are also trained to identify potential slide spots. Members of the blast crew are situated in different portions of the state.

If you encounter a large rock on one of our roadways, you can contact UDOT.

