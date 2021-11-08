Crews break ground on Intermountain Healthcare facility in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare held a groundbreaking event on Monday for the new Intermountain Saratoga Springs campus.

The new facility will include a free-standing emergency department and an ambulatory surgery center to enhance access to care for the fast-growing Utah community.

The construction is set to begin next year and is expected to be finished at the end of 2022.

The hospital is designed as a satellite of Intermountain American Fork Hospital and the surgical center will be a joint venture with local surgeons.

Courtesy: Intermountain Healthcare

“It will start out smaller than what some would consider a traditional or even community hospital,” said Jason Wilson, American Fork Hospital administrator. “This is an investment in the future. As the community grows, and newer and expanded services are required, the facility will grow with it.”

Eventually, Intermountain plans to add obstetrics and other outpatient services to the campus.