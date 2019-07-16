Crews battling wildfire near Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews are responding to a wildfire started by a campfire near Springville.

At 9:52 p.m. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded to a wildfire burning near Little Rock Canyon between Provo and Springville, about 3 miles above Bonneville shoreline.

Cannon said the fire was caused by a campfire that got out of control.

The fire was reportedly close to homes in the area but none are being threatened at this time.

Courtesy: Miranda Martin

County and State Crews are working to extinguish the fire, according to Cannon.

Springville authorities assured the community that they are monitoring the situation closely.

