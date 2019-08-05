Newsfore Opt-In Form

Crews battling fire near Raging Waters Water Park

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WATCH: Crews knocking down flames as a fire on 1700 south next to the old “Raging Waters” water park burns. The fire included a blue building next to the park. This happened near the intersection of Jordan River Parkway and 1700 South. A portion of 1700 south is blocked by SLPD. Officers don’t want cars running over the fire hoses. The latest tonight at 10….

Posted by ABC4 Utah – Good4Utah on Sunday, August 4, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Crews are on scene of a fire burning at a vacant building in the area of 1700 South 1100 West.

ABC4 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS