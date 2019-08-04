Crews battle wildfire near Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire burning on the west side of Utah Lake.
A helicopter has measured acreage of the Pelican Fire at 251 and 50% containment.
Officials say crews will stay on scene until full containment.
