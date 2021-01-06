Crews battle trailer fire in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews in Heber City battled a trailer fire in Red Ledges on Tuesday.

Heber City Police says officers responded to a fully engulfed trailer.

They say they’re thankful for the Wasatch County Fire Department that helped get the fire out quickly.

“It is always a pleasure to work side by side with these amazing people!”

In photos shared by Heber City Police, a huge plume of white smoke can be seen rising from the apparent ribs of the trailer.

The trailer appears to belong to Morris Christensen’s Craft Tec Closets.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.