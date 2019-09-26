Crews battle Hepplers Fire near Richfield

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in Sevier County Thursday.

The Hepplers Fire sparked on September 26 about 5 miles east of Richfield.

Fire officials estimate the fire is burning about 50 to 75 acres of mostly Bureau of Land Management land.

Federal and county fire personnel are on the scene fighting the fire from the ground and air.

As of Thursday evening, officials reported the fire was 50 percent contained.

Officials have determined the fire was human-caused, but how it exactly started is under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

