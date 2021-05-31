Crews battle commercial fire in Draper

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews responded to a commercial structure fire in Draper, Monday.

According to the Draper City Fire Department, the fire is located at Lighting Design, a lighting store located 11538 S. State St.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of State Street as it will be shut down in both directions between 114th and 116 St.

The Sandy, South Jordan, and West Jordan Fire Departments along with the Unified Fire Authority all responded to assist with the fire.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.