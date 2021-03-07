Crews battle 2 alarm Salt Lake City fire, Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews respond to a two-alarm commercial fire, Friday.

On March 5, the Salt Lake City Fire Department rushed to the scene of 2866 west and Andrew Ave on reports of a second-alarm fire.

Upon arrival, officials say the flames were quickly doused and all was clear.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

It remains unknown what caused the fire, the scene remains under investigation.

Officers share the flames were tackled with much assistance and coordination with their mutaul aid partners from West Valley City.

ABC4 will update as more develops.