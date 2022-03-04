UPDATED: FRIDAY 3/4/22 9:23 P.M.

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A hiker that was stranded Friday evening has been rescued by search and rescue teams.

Crews rescued the 29-year-old who was flown off the mountain by a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

The hiker was evaluated by ambulance and was released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crews attempting to rescue stranded hiker in Utah Co.

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Search and Rescue crews are attempting to rescue a stranded hiker in the mountains east of Pleasant Grove.

Police say the 29-year-old hiker is not dressed for the weather and has no food or water. The man is currently above Indian Spring.

Rescue teams are currently hiking by foot to find the man. Utah Public Safety is also assisting as their Star 9 helicopter searches for the hiker in the air.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.