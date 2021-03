WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber Fire District responded to a grass fire burning near an apartment complex Thursday, Feb. 25, according to a Facebook post from the District.

Crews arrived to find the fire burning in some tall grass with flames about 15 feet tall, the post says. The fire occurred in a field just 15 feet from the complex.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, saving the apartment complex which sustained some heat damage from the fire, according to the post.