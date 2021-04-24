Create, invent, and engage with the Natural History Museum of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A special delivery was made across the Beehive State Friday morning.

On April 23, numerous libraries and community partners were in for a surprise as the Natural History Museum of Utah handed out 1,500 free Neighborhood Nature Kits.

According to NHMU, each kit is crafted to expand the public’s knowledge of the state’s history.

“NHMU’s Community Outreach team was out on the road this week delivering 1,500 free Neighborhood Nature Kits to numerous libraries and community partners!” the museum shares. “These kits deepen the connection to our state’s rich natural history, and allow families to create, invent, and engage with the museum.”

Multiple partners were able to team up with the museum as they delivered each kit.

Partners that teamed up with the Natural History Museum include: Neighborhood House, Salt Lake County Library, YWCA, Youth City, SLC Libraries, Ogden Nature Center, Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, Hutchings Museum, Stokes Nature Center, and the Murray City Library.

Each Neighborhood Nature Kit comes with an NHMU bag, a neighborhood nature journal, a set of colored pencils, a magnifying glass, a pine cone bird feeder kit, a bug container, and a butterfly net.

Museum officials hope that every item donated in each bag helps to introduce eager children to a better understand Utah’s environment, recognize the value of the states’ history, and foster growth for curiosity.

Anyone interested in obtaining a Neighborhood Nature Kit is invited to visit their local library and request a bag.